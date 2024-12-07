New York authorities they have tightened the fence about the suspect of shooting to death the CEO of the insurance company UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, according to statements this Saturday by the New York mayor, Eric Adams, collected by The New York Post.

“The fence is closing”, Adams said at a Police Athletic League Christmas event in Harlem.

According to reports The New York Postthe mayor avoided publicly reveal the identity of the suspect so as not to give it an advantage and allow the police to continue their investigative work.

“We don’t want to disclose it now. If we do, we would be giving a clue to the person we are looking for.and we don’t want to give you any advantage. Let him continue believing that he can hide behind the mask. “We have revealed his face, we are going to reveal who he is and we will bring him to justice,” he said.

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was murdered this Wednesday in front of the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan while on his way to the building to participate in the your company’s annual investor conference.

The shooting prompted a large police deployment in search of the alleged murderer, who fled on foot and then Get on an electric bike and head into Central Parkaccording to the police.

New details about the investigation suggest that the suspect may have arrived in New York on November 24, ten days before the crime. on a bus from the city of Atlantain the state of Georgia.

The New York police (NYPD) indicated on Friday that they believe the suspect left the city shortly after the murder, after a video was released in which he is seen getting into a taxi that took him to a bus station.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest health insurer in the United States, offering coverage to tens of millions of people.