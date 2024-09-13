The producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has revealed that the script of Constantine 2 is ready, but admits that he hasn’t read it yet. According to him, the document is in his inbox, but it has generated so much fear in him that he has decided to postpone reading it, waiting for the right moment to confront it. This has generated great anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the return of the supernatural exorcist.

The producer mentioned in an interview that he plans to read the paper “in the next few days,” likely while traveling. While he hasn’t shared any further details about the content, this revelation underscores the possibility that the film is moving forward in its development stage, after several years in which the sequel has been the subject of rumors and speculation.

So far, it is not known whether Constantine 2 will be part of the new DC cinematic universe under the supervision of James Gunnor if it will follow the path of independent projects such as Joker: Folly of Two either The Batman: Part II. All indications are that the sequel could be in a separate line, telling its own story without direct relation to the rest of the DC superhero universe.

The return of Keanu Reeves in the role of Constantine It is one of the most anticipated points by fans, along with the possible participation of other stars of the original film such as Rachel Weisz and Tilda SwintonWith the script already written, the film’s trailer seems imminent, which has raised expectations about what this new installment will be like.

Author’s note: It would be great to have a sequel, as there are many fans who have been waiting for it for years. However, the release date does not seem very close.