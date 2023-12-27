Pedro Saura from Murcia will be the new president of Correos, as confirmed this Wednesday to LA VERDAD by the PSRM-PSOE. The socialist leadership in the Region had in advance the commitment that the until now head of Paradores de Turismo would have a responsibility of that level. His appointment is scheduled to be published this Thursday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

In this way, Saura will go from having a gross annual salary of 180,000 euros (153,103 clean) to occupying a position whose remuneration without withholdings or tax contributions is around 200,000 euros, taking into account that, in 2022, his predecessor at Correos, Juan Manuel Serrano received a salary of 208,513.18 euros, as stated on the postal company's website.

Saura leaves Paradores with a turnover of 310 million in 2022, exceeding the 300 million euro barrier for the first time in 95 years. From January to April 2023, Paradores' income skyrocketed 11.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching 80 million, a record figure for a first quarter.

Now Pedro Saura has before him the difficult challenge of seeking social peace with the majority unions, CC OO and UGT, facing the already former president Juan Manuel Serrano and, in addition, returning the postal company to the path of profitability, since in 2022 closed with losses of 286.5 million euros, double that of 2021.

As the new president of Correos, Saura is placed at the head of the largest public company in Spain, with several open fronts. The first of them, the situation of economic losses that the state company has been registering in recent years. But it also has to ensure the provision of a quality public service, especially in rural areas, and restore social peace, since union organizations have been accusing Serrano for years of betting on privatization, destroying public employment, closing offices and transfer assets to its subsidiary Correos Express.

Former Secretary of State



Saura arrives at Correos, furthermore, after the scandals in which the public entity has been involved following the cases investigated by the Justice of alleged sale of votes by mail in the last municipal elections in May. Also of the accusations of the popular leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who at a rally in Murcia asked the workers of the postal company to work overtime to collect all the votes, which he promised to pay as soon as he reached the Presidency of the Government, something that ultimately did not happen.

Born in Torre Pacheco, in 1962, Pedro Saura was Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda of the Ministry of Public Works from June 2018 to July 2021, during the time of Minister José Luis Ábalos. Previously, he was a deputy of the Socialist Group in Congress in the last four legislatures, in which, in addition, he held the position of spokesperson for his formation in the Economy, Finance and Budget commissions and was also a deputy in the Regional Assembly of Murcia .

Doctor in Economics and professor of Fundamentals of Economic Analysis at the UMU, in his professional career he also held the positions of general director of Economy and Planning and Sectoral Secretary of Economy and Finance in the Region of Murcia, in addition to occupying the direction of the public company Sepes, belonging to the Ministry of Development.

He has been number one in the Region's candidacy for Congress in 2007 and in 2019. The first time he achieved the worst results. The second, the best.