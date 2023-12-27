Baldo admitted that the right bank of the Kherson region could be returned in 2024

Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo admitted that the territory on the right bank of the Dnieper could be returned in 2024. His words lead RIA News.

He noted that this part of the region, which is now under the control of Ukraine, will be returned in any case, since according to the constitution it is the territory of Russia. At the same time, the head of the region believes that this could happen next year. “I think this will definitely be achieved,” Saldo said.

Earlier, the governor said that the situation in the Kherson region remains tense, but the Russian military is monitoring what is happening on the contact line. He said that the Ukrainian army is attacking schools and kindergartens.