Yahaira Plasencia She has established herself as one of the most popular artists in the national media since her first appearances as a vocalist in the female orchestra Son Tentación. However, her love affair with Jefferson Farfán catapulted her to almost unexpected success, which led her to launch her career as a soloist to take advantage of the media exposure she enjoyed in those days.

But this decision did not please Paula Arias, leader of the salsa group, because when her former partner left the band, they had current contracts that had to be cancelled. She even decided to denounce the sauce boat, generating a media mess that took several weeks.

Paula Arias regrets having denounced Yahaira

The salsa singer herself recalled this episode during an extensive interview with the YouTube channel Flowreando. In this, the current partner of Eduardo Rabanal regretted having denounced Yahaira Plasencia at the time of her, assuring that she was misguided by people close to her.

“At the time it was difficult, everyone already knows, up to the level of going to denounce it and all that. They are mistakes (that I made) because they made me step on the stick that one makes when you are just there. It was the first time I was in something like this. Things were not in the best way, his departure, ”she indicated.

Son Tentación lost contracts after Yahaira’s departure

The decision to denounce Yahaira Plasencia by Paula Arias was taken because the group could not fulfill contracts that they had already agreed upon, since at that time the businessmen demanded the presence of their most famous singers for each of their presentations.

Paula Arias supported Yahaira after a new controversy

In recent days, Yahaira Plasencia caused controversy by proclaiming herself the only Peruvian who currently makes salsa. The criticism did not stop coming so you had to clarify her expressions and luckily she received the support of other artists as was the case with Paula Arias.

“Calm down daughter, we know perfectly well what you were referring to. On the contrary, we are proud of all your achievements representing our Peruvian salsa. And those of us who know you know of all the support you gave and give to all our exponents of salsa. Continue with everything, let nothing and no one stop you or overshadow and annoy your moment, ”she published on her Instagram.

Brunella Torpoco supports Yahaira in the face of controversy

Brunella Torpoco commented on the recent statements by Yahaira Plasencia that surprised more than one because they were taken out of context on social networks. The salsa singer sent all her support to her colleague and even celebrated the fact that she represented Peru in the Premios Lo Nuestro event.

In the same way, Brunella ruled out that there are enmities or competitions within the musical genre.

Why did Paula Arias sue Yahaira for 200,000 soles?

In 2016, Yahaira Plasencia He was beginning to become popular due to his relationship with Jefferson Farfán, still belonging to the Son Tentación orchestra. Therefore, she decided to become a soloist and the quarrels began with Paula Arias, the leader of the female group. However, the situation would get out of hand when Plasencia stated that her former boss had a love affair with businessman Juan Félix Rojas.

“I am totally surprised by what he said, because it is such a personal, intimate topic. I am surprised that now he comes to talk about something so strong, it is really disappointing, ”she said about the lawsuit that included a repair of 200,000 soles.