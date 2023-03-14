Mexican Army seized almost 1.5 million fentanyl pills in Sinaloa during February

Mexico and the US begin a new phase against fentanyl trafficking

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met in National Palace with legislators and representatives of the United StatesWith whom speak about the results of his government against the fentanyl trafficking.

On the US side, the delegation was represented by the Republican congressman from Missouri, Jason Smith.

AMLO, in turn, commented on his government’s actions against fentanyl and other chemical precursors, something established within the Bicentennial Understanding on Security, Public Health and Safe Communities.

The president “highlighted the work being done to maintain and expand trade between the two countries. He recalled that the close and beneficial relationship between Mexico and the United States has generated a large number of jobs, income, wealth, and well-being for the peoples on both sides of the border”.

Through a statement, the Mexican government stressed that the president commented on the importance of full respect for the sovereignty of each country and mutual aid.

“Mexico and the United States could strengthen their production processes and consolidate North America as the most important region in the world and, eventually, strengthen the brotherhood of all the peoples and countries of the American continent to achieve fair integration so that no one is left behind,” the federal government reported.

On behalf of the Mexican authorities, there was the Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez; the Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit, Gabriel Yorio González; and the head of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Velasco Álvarez.

While on the US side were: the ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, as well as the Democratic congresswoman Terri Sewell (Alabama); and Jimmy Panetta (California).

Likewise, the Republican congressmen: Beth Van Duyne (Texas); Carol Miller (West Virginia); Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota); Mike Carey (Ohio); and Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota), among other public servants.