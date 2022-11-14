“This is war” chose to suspend Patrick Parody several days ago, due to his absence from the show. Luciana Fuster defended him live and claimed that her partner had severe facial pain, since they extracted his wisdom tooth. However, that was not enough for the production to forgive him.

Patricio Parodi is one of the characters with the most experience in Peruvian competition programs, as well as being one of the strongest in the “warriors” team. The model was captain in several seasons; For this reason, his suspension of “This is war” causes great surprise among viewers, who were used to seeing him in front of their screens.

What did Patricio Parodi say about “This is war”?

As is known, Patricio Parodi is a fan of online games and, through the Dota platform, the influencer told how he is in health and expressed his discomfort towards the production led by Peter Fajardo.

“I am not in the program because I have been suspended until further notice, because I had my wisdom tooth removed. Yes, I was suspended due to health problems, what the fuck. That’s right, well, man, what can I do? It’s a job,” said the reality boy at the start.

“I have been there for nine years and I have never changed my program, they have never eliminated me, they have never given me vacations except for the end of the year, so sometimes the body needs a rest and a rest is not bad, sometimes it is Well, with all the injuries I’ve had and that I have, I could use a break. So be a forced suspension. I’ve been suspended indefinitely.”

Patricio Parodi expresses his opinion before sanction of “This is war”. Photo: @patricioparodi/Instagram

Patricio Parodi considers the measure of “This is war” to be “excessive”

Along these lines, Patricio Parodi continued to express his opinion with evident discomfort: “If they want to suspend me for as long as they consider, that is out of my hands, it is part of my job. If they think I shouldn’t have my wisdom tooth removed, that’s it. I never ask permission to go on a trip. When I ask for it, they don’t give it to me; when I ask permission for a brand, they don’t give it to me either; I have never missed the program, they do not give me permissions. So it does seem a bit excessive to me that I do something like this, remove my wisdom tooth, which is a health issue.”

Michelle Soifer defends Patricio and Luciana’s relationship

During an interview with “Amor y fuego”, Michelle Soifer assured that Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster seem like a nice couple: “I believe in a relationship of two, the third parties are plenty, all the people will always give their opinion because they are public figures. They are two young boys who love each other, who have every right to be happy, to get angry, to make mistakes and we have to let them live, nothing more.