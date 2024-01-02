Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand



Madeleine McCann's parents have a very special wish for New Year's Day. They share it with their supporters on Facebook.

London – It has now been more than 16 years since Madeleine (Maddie) McCann disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal. Hardly a day goes by for her parents when they don't think about their daughter and wonder what happened to her. On Facebook, Gerry and Kate McCann regularly share their fight for justice with their followers and use the platform to remind the world of Maddie's disappearance.

The couple took the turn of the year as an opportunity to thank their supporters. In an emotional New Year's message, the two Brits addressed the 500,000 followers of the official “Find Madeleine Campaign” page on New Year's Eve. “Another year is coming to an end. I’m sure they’ll get shorter,” the post begins.

The parents of the missing Madeleine McCann turn to their supporters on New Year's Day (archive photo). © dpa/Joe Giddens/PA Media (Collage)

Missing Maddie McCann: Parents of missing girl share big wish for 2024

The year 2023 also left an impression on the McCanns: “Despite our own circumstances, it is impossible not to be touched by the terrible events this year around the world. So many wars, unimaginable pain and suffering, children kidnapped, killed and orphaned.”

Kate and Gerry regret that there is currently no news in the search for the missing Madeleine. However, the efforts continue unabated. They both say they only have one wish for the new year. “Let us hope that 2024 brings greater love for humanity, hope and peace for all of us,” the post ends.

Maddie McCann's parents share emotional New Year's Eve message

In keeping with their message, Gerry and Kate post an image of a globe dissolving into a swarm of butterflies above the text. Overlaid on top of this is the text “Imagine all the people living life in peace,” a lyric from John Lennon’s song “Imagine.”

For the McCanns, some of that peace may only be possible once the mystery surrounding Maddie's disappearance is solved. The girl disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three. Since then there has been no trace of Maddie. Her disappearance caused an uproar around the world, and to this day her case is one of the most well-known in the world.

16 years after Maddie's disappearance: Evidence against the suspect is increasing

The trail ultimately led to Germany. Christian B. is currently suspected of being connected to Maddie's disappearance. The evidence has increased noticeably since 2020. Prosecutors and police suspect the German of kidnapping and killing the then three-year-old girl in Portugal.

In November 2023, incriminating material came to light again in the form of chat messages. The Braunschweig public prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters explained in an interview with BBCthat he assumed Maddie was already dead. “I can say that we only have one suspect at the moment. She died in Portugal and we think we might know where it happened.” Christian B. is currently serving a prison sentence. The main suspect himself denies all allegations.