The subsidized purchases of new models will start again in 2024 thanks to the incentives. From January 2, Mazda Italia will also add a series of discounts on its cars to the state bonuses to make access to the range of Hiroshima cars even more advantageous. For the scrapping of an older vehicle, the Japanese brand offers various models within the three bands of access to incentives: Mazda MX-30 for the 0-20 g/km band; Mazda MX-30 R-EV for the 21-60 g/km range; Mazda2, Mazda2 Hybrid, Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 for the 61-135 g/km CO range 2 .

Incentives for small ones

The Mazda2, both petrol and Mild Hybrid with double Mazda and state incentives, is available starting from 16,000 euros. The compact car from the Japanese brand is also available in the Hybrid variant with a discounted price list starting from 17,270 euros. A similar formula applies to the Mazda3, starting from 22,500 euros: the elegant expression of Kodo Design is available with its Mild Hybrid 24 V e-Skyactiv X petrol engines.

Other discounted Mazda models

Moving on to the SUV range, we find the Mazda CX-30, with the crossover available starting from a price of 22,800 euros. Even in the case of the high-wheeled compact, the efficiency of the e-Skyactiv Then there is the MX-30 range, both in the full electric version and in the variant with Range Extender which debuted in the summer of 2023. For the BEV, it starts from 26,000 euros while for the R-EV the discounted price list starts to 30,000 euros.