The weekend has officially begun and many of us are eager to find out what the zodiac predictions have in store for us. Paul Fox. For some signs, this weekend will be all about relaxation and fun, while for others, new priorities will emerge. Let’s find out together what the stars have in store for us in the coming days.

Paolo Fox’s Horoscope: the forecasts for the weekend

ARIES: the next few days will bring a new dose of power in your lives. You will want to face life and enjoy what the weekend has in store for you. Be careful not to make evaluation errors as these could take you away from your priorities.

BULL: even for those born under the sign of Taurus the prospects will be more than happy. You will finally find the strength to leave bad memories behind you and dive headfirst into surprisingly rewarding new adventures.

TWINS: as for the sign of Gemini, you might find some difficulty following the Moon in opposition to your sign. So try not to fall victim to the anger and don’t be discouraged if something doesn’t go as you wish. Everything will be resolved in the next few days.

CANCER: great news in love, as you will have the opportunity to spend time with your loved one or to meet your other half. This is a period of great changes and the next few days could represent the highest peak of the emotions that you will live.

LION: for those born under the sign of Leo, the time has come to review their priorityespecially where a certain goal has not been achieved. Stay closer to your family and try to improve your money management.

VIRGIN: you will have the opportunity to recover from the point of view of physical health as, in the last period of July, you have experienced some disabling moments and you have often felt tired. A new dose of positive energy is about to arrive in your lives and this will allow you to make important plans.

BALANCE: sometimes the heat makes you go crazy and therefore you lose your temper very easily patience. In these last days of the week you will therefore be very irritable and risk argue with people who just want to be close to you. We therefore advise you to think before responding.

SCORPIO: dear Scorpio friends, you will continue to live in the limbo in which you have been locked for a few days now. Don’t worry though, as this period of uncertainty it’s almost over and next week you will be able to find the enthusiasm that you lost.

SAGITTARIUS: you have managed to eliminate bad thoughts from your life and this makes you more likely to face your day with the smile. Be careful with your relationships with others, though, as the misunderstandings will be the order of the day. Nothing that can’t be solved, though.

CAPRICORN: in a few hours the influence of the moon will make itself felt and therefore you may receive answers that you have been longing for. You will therefore be able to achieve a great dream and you will also have very important implications for your loving life.

ACQUARIUM: this period is certainly not the best, as every topic you discuss often ends up degenerating into controversy. Try to weigh your answers by keeping your rebellious spirit at bay and giving more importance to the opinion of others.

FISH: your irony It’s often subtle but you don’t always realize that your jokes can hurt your listeners. So try to pay more attention to dynamics that are taking place around you and be more sensitive to the needs of others.