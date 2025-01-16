Carlos Sobera once again caught the attention of the contestants GH Duo during Thursday’s gala, although previously he also did Ion Aramendi. The reason were the ways they were insulting each other: using the feminine gender toward Miguel Frigenti.

“Peppa Pig”, “toxic” or “champion”were some of the epithets that Álex Ghita used on his partner in a confrontation. “Enough of using the feminine with the intention of offending!”, the presenter called their attention, generalizing.

Sobera made it clear that they were not going to let it pass any more times: “We have made it clear that It’s a red lineand we don’t want anyone to lose continuity in the contest, so avoid those mistakes.”

Alex assumed his guiltmaking it clear that he apologized at the time. “Sometimes we get too heated and make comments like that, which are not right,” the coach assumed. Frigenti, for his part, revealed that They had spoken to clarify their differences and start from scratch.

Romina Malaspina also wanted to apologize for the bad words she had with Álex. “I want to apologize because I know I overdid it and I regretted it. “I lost it,” he explained.