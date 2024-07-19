On Thursday afternoon, outside the Aquiles Serdán Prison No. 1, a man was killed. He had just been released after several years in prison.

The white Dodge Durango pickup truck in which two men were shot had Chihuahua state license plates EJB-666-A, which correspond to a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sedan, according to the information consulted, so said license plates do not correspond to the unit that carried them.

Likewise, in said unit, a large-caliber AK-47 weapon, known as “Cuerno de Chivo”, black in color with wooden handles and grips, was recovered and loaded with a long magazine.