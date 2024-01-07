Colombia will work to ensure that Panamerican Games of 2027 will be held in the country after losing the headquarters last Wednesday for failing to comply with the contract signed with Panama Sports.

TIME knew from high sources of the Narino Palace that the idea is to form a commission to travel Mexico to seek more support.

The source indicated that the reason for going to that country is because its presidentAndrés Manuel López Obrador, It can help the country recover its headquarters.

There is hope

An extraordinary meeting has been scheduled for this Tuesday, January 9, which will include all the parties involved.

The National Government, the Foreign Ministry, the Minister of Sports Astrid Rodríguez, the mayor of Barranquilla. the governor and the Colombian Olympic Committee.

The meeting will aim to prepare again the proposal to present again to Panam Sports in order to recover the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games and will be at 8 in the morning at the Casa de Nariño.

This is how he made it known Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, in dialogue with Caracol Radio. He assured that the Government's position is that it is determined to hold the Games.

“At Panam Sports they are closed to the band but we are going to present a proposal to return the Games to Barranquilla,” said the leader.

And he added: “We are not going to show the cards, but what we can say is that several countries continue with the idea of ​​supporting Colombia.”