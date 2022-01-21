After a long wait, Netflix presented the first part of season 4 of Ozark, which has been divided into two installments to close the streaming story in the best way.

The seven episodes that make up the first half of the fourth and final season arrived this Friday, January 21, which has caused fans to debate on social networks what questions of the plot must be resolved.

What is he going to do with Ruth and Darlene in Ozark 4?

Finding out that Wendy was responsible for Ben’s death alienated Ruth (Julia Garner) from the Byrdes, especially after learning that she also arranged her father’s death. For her part, Wendy blames her for not understanding the dangers of getting Ben out of the hospital.

Ozark season 4 will tell what will happen between Ruth and Darlene. Photo: composition/Netflix

At the same time that this estrangement intensified, Darlene took it upon herself to grab a gun and avenge Ruth’s assault at the hands of Frank Jr., giving Ruth something she’s rarely had in her life: someone to protect her. Everything would indicate that Ruth will be persuaded to join Darlene and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan).

What does the future hold for Jonah and Charlotte?

Charlotte and Jonah in Ozark, Netflix series. Photo: Netflix

One of the most striking creative decisions of Ozark is that the parents decided to tell the children what was happening, the relationship with the cartel and the drugs, almost immediately. So Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) learn that their parents were deeply involved in crime. Charlotte seems to have accepted the life they lead, but Jonah, on the other hand, is devastated by Helen’s revelation about Wendy, who allowed the cartel to kill Ben (her own brother).

What will happen to the Byrde marriage in Ozark, season 4?

It often seems that Ozark exposes the true feelings of the couple, whether they join or turn against each other, it will all depend on the “trust” between the two not being broken. Perhaps with Ruth as the fulcrum – would Marty let Wendy kill her, since he feels largely responsible for dragging her into the whole thing? Would Wendy allow Marty to kill Ruth, given the guilt she already feels, and knowing that he is the cause of everyone’s problems in the first place?