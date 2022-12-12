Rmeteorologically we are already in the middle of winter, and in terms of the calendar soon too. And yet we lowlanders have hardly seen any snow so far. But there is. We have already discovered it through the digital eyes of some webcams in the Alps. A welcome introduction to the coming winter sports season. And of course we want to be well dressed, which is why we looked around at some specialists for jackets, trousers, shoes and backpacks at the Ispo trade fair in Munich.

The textile industry believes that anyone who goes out into nature should have a thing for nature. Sustainability everywhere you look: jackets made from recycled PET bottles, pants made from old car tires. Obviously no outdoor goods can be sold today without the promise of sustainability. One or the other provider seems trying in his arguments, sometimes bordering on greenwashing. You can’t blame Vaude for that. The company is – officially certified – as a whole CO2-neutral and makes an effort to take care of the environment. In addition, a Vaude spokesman emphasizes: “72 percent of our products are made of recycled material or renewable raw materials.”

Ultimately, the customer not only wants to buy a good feeling, but a good product. Both come together in the current Larice ski touring jacket, which is available for around 200 euros, says Vaude. For the insulation, the Tettnang company did not use the synthetic material Primaloft, but rather padding with a fleece material made from local sheep’s wool. Not only is it a little warmer than Primaloft, but it can also absorb around 30 percent of its own weight as moisture during a sweaty ascent and then release it again later on the descent.

Show your colors: fashionable or safe?

The Bavarian manufacturer Ortovox, which serves mountaineers, tourers and off-piste skiers, has also been using wool as an insulator for some time. Ortovox refers to the origin of the insulation as Swisswool and attaches great importance to the fact that it warms well even when wet. There is obviously agreement with Vaude. The Piz Vial jacket, which will cost 340 euros, will not be available until next winter. Tourers who need something new right away should take a look at the Piz Boval model. This is even cheaper at 290 euros and can also be turned so that you get two color variants in one jacket.



Recycled down and synthetics: Mountain Equipment’s Earthrise collection

:



Image: Martin Häußermann



Even the good old down jacket has not had its day. The mountain sports specialist Mountain Equipment offers a wide selection here. In the Earthrise collection – the jackets start at around 200 euros – only recycled down and outer fabrics made from recycled plastic are used. We think the so-called offset chamber construction of the house is more exciting. Here, two layers of down insulation are placed on top of each other so that cold bridges caused by the chamber seams are avoided. This construction is used in the Baltoro jackets, which are available for 300 euros and more.



Wool as an insulator: Ortovox Piz Vial jacket, not only for mountaineers and skiers

:



Image: manufacturer



Montura from South Tyrol promises the lightest down jacket to date. Their Helios jacket is said to weigh 260 grams, be lined with wax-impregnated down and cost just under 300 euros. However, it will not be available until October 2023. If you want to be really warm right away and don’t carry too much weight at 800 grams, the Summit 2.0 jacket is a good choice.

Avalanche backpacks for freeriders

The items of clothing presented so far are all available in eye-catching colors, which is not a disadvantage in mountaineering. This way you are more visible on and off the piste, even in difficult visibility conditions. Passive safety is obviously opposed to a fashion trend. Both Scott and Schöffel are presenting jackets and pants for alpine skiers in shades of gray and sand for the next season, which are downright camouflage colors on the slopes. Even if Felix Neureuther, of all people, who is otherwise very keen on alpine safety, advertises beige Schöffel jackets, you don’t have to follow every fashion trend.