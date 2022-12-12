“Put the issue of the housing plan back at the center by the new government is an indispensable condition for doing our job well, each for their own skills”. To say it Andrea Tobia Zevi, councilor for heritage and housing policies of the Municipality of Rome, speaking at the presentation of the first Federproprietà-Censis report ‘Italians and the house – How the values ​​and functions of the house will change in post-pandemic Italy’, presented today in Rome.

“The State and the individual Municipalities – he explains – are big owners and responsible for dozens of properties. But we are a bad owner, let’s think of the poor management of neighborhoods for example”.

“The social house – he comments – is a great opportunity which, however, has only been partially seized. The commitment is to continue to weave a thread with Federproprietà, being so far-sighted and having the ability to network”.