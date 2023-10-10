Agents of the National Police arrested Lucas Burgueño at dawn this Tuesday, the Valladolid psychologist who rebuked the former mayor of Valladolid Óscar Puente on Ave, for alleged coercion and breaking into a home in the La Victoria neighborhood.

The event occurred after midnight, and early this Tuesday Lucas Burgueño was still detained waiting to be brought to justice, as police sources have confirmed.

Lucas Burgueño, psychologist and monologist, as he defines himself, began to make headlines on September 29, Friday, for his clash with the former mayor of Valladolid and national deputy, Óscar Puente, at Ave Valladolid-Madrid. It was he himself who posted the video of the altercation with the politician on his networks and which forced the departure of the Avant to the capital to be delayed by seventeen minutes.

Days later, he published another video in which, that same day and with the train to Madrid already underway, he rebuked Puente with questions about his private life. “What do you think about leaving your wife and violating the marriage section by staying for a girl in her early twenties?” “What do you think? Are you turning red? », the psychologist insisted, to the astonishment of the passengers, who could not quite understand the reason for his reaction.

This is not the first time Lucas Burgueño, 34, has been arrested. He was arrested in mid-September for berating three local police officers who were off duty and throwing a glass at one of them, causing a deep cut on the palm of his left hand for which he had to receive four stitches. .

The events occurred around six in the afternoon on September 14, Thursday, on the terrace of a place in Plaza de Martí y Monsó, when Burgueño approached the table where the agents were and “with a defiant attitude, “aggressive and cocky” he blew smoke from his cigarette into their faces.

“I’m going to cut your brakes”



Next, he addressed one of them and reproached him for having reported him four days before – according to Burgueño, for removing a spray – for recording a municipal police officer with his phone and shouting at him in a loud tone phrases such as “get ready, you’re going to find out that this is not going to end like this”. After proceeding to identify him, the officers, being off duty, requested police presence.

Later, he was taken to the Arturo Eyries health center to receive medical assistance, although he refused to get out of the vehicle to receive medical assistance. Once at the police station, he again addressed the municipal police officer who filed the complaint days before to say phrases such as “I’m going to show you what a Colombian tie is” or “be careful with the motorcycle, I’m going to cut your brakes.”