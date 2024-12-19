Óscar López, Minister of Public Function, has made it clear that Muface is not perfect and that it requires reforms after 50 years in operation. He asks to review several issues and one of them “that no one wants to talk about”, which is the older population.” It is precisely here where the new tender, whose specifications are about to see the light, includes a change after the The first one was left void. On November 5, the 17% increase proposed by the Government did not convince some insurers who are waiting to see the fine print of this second one to ensure the continuity of the mutual insurance company.

“Do you believe that muface is perfect? Believe me, it is not, it requires reforms (…) After 50 years there have been things that have not been reviewed, such as for example that there are officials who are not from the General Administration of the State, who are from the Autonomous Communities, to whose insurance is paid from the general budget of the State and not that of the Autonomous Community,” López assured. The minister added that there is another issue “that no one wants to talk about”, which is the older population. .

Specifically, López has commented that of the new officials who enter the administration, 70% prefer to go to public health and 30% to Muface, while among older civil servants the percentage is just the opposite. “It is evident that in Muface there is an issue, there is an elephant in the room which no one wants to talk about, which is the oldest population,” said the minister. For this reason, the Department of Public Service has designed a system of age brackets in the new tender.

López has assured that the Government’s priority with Muface is to obtain the tender for the new concert and give “stability” and “tranquility” to all mutual members. In total 1.5 million officials and their relatives have been living a nightmare since last November 5, the Government’s first tender was void. Neither Adeslas, neither Asisa nor DKV They introduced themselves and made their position clear. The linear increase of 17% was not sufficient at all.

This is the new tender

Now there is a new tender by the Government on the table that contemplates age groups and an increase of 33.5%. Specifically, the amount of the new concert becomes 4,478 million euros, which represents a increase of 957 million euros. In addition, the concert goes from two to three years, covering until 2027. The cost per year will be 1,303 million euros in 2025, 1,490 million euros in 2026, and 1,685 million euros in 2027.

With this provision, the premium will rise 19.37% in 2025, 7.25% in 2026 and 4.32% in 2027, with a cumulative increase in three years of 33.5%. The average premium per mutual member per year will go from 1,032.12 euros currently to 1,262.28 in 2027.

As noveltyafter the preliminary consultation in which only Asisa and DKV participated, the formula for calculating the premium has been changed. It goes from a linear premium to an incremental one depending on the age groups, so that more will be paid to insure older groups and less for younger ones.