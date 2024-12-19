The club defends that these seats will generate 20 percent of the income and will allow prices to be kept low in the rest of the stadium.



12/19/2024



Updated at 09:36h.





He Betis continues to advance in the details of the new Benito stadium Villamarin. The club, during the shareholders’ meeting, published a series of images that recreate different perspectives of what the Verdiblanco stadium will look like in 2027 after the completion of the remodeling works. There were also clear references directly from the president, Ángel haroand director Ozgur Unay to offer more information to shareholders about the greatest strategic advance in the coming years, as it is expected to be a driver of the entity’s future income.

For now, Haro made clear an issue that had been controversial days ago with the member surveys on the VIP area and premium in the stadium. Then there was outrage on social networks, stating that the club wanted to “do business” with the Villamarín renovation to separate out members with the cheapest prices and significantly increase the presence of much more expensive exclusive areas. And the green-and-white president promised that it would not be like that.

«With the surveys our obligation is to do a market study to know the investment levels. It will have 6 percent Premium seats, which will generate 20 percent of revenue and that will allow us to have low prices in the rest. The remaining 56,400 will have a more comfortable stadium. “It has been done thinking about Betis and the Betis,” he noted during one of his interventions at the meeting.

And Betis plans a new Villamarín with 60,000 spectators for the return from exile in the Cartuja stadium for two seasons. The idea is that income can be increased significantly with the performance of the Heliopolitan coliseum but trying to maintain the adjusted pricing policy that the club has defended since the entry of Haro and Catalán into the board of directors, with many types of subsidized subscriptions.









It should be remembered that other clubs that have carried out or have planned renovations in their stadiums at this time have reserved many more VIP or Premium seats in their venues. He Athletic has 6,020 of the 70,000 in the Metropolitan, the Seville has indicated that in the new Sánchez-Pizjuán it plans to have 10 percent of seats of this style with a lower capacity than Villamarín, while in the Camp Nou There will be up to 7,000 of almost 100,000 locations.