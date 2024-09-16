The Vallelunga racetrack will host the penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2024 next weekend. A thrilling round that opens the final sprint of the championship and awaits the return of Larry Ten Voorde, whose leadership after his absence in Imola has come under attack thanks to the victories and podiums achieved by Marvin Klein and Keagan Masters, who have returned to threaten him in the standings.

Not only that: Imola also brought a smile back to the Italian patrol thanks to the podiums of Simone Iaquinta and Francesco Braschi, with the latter who among the under will also find some young companions from the Scholarship Programme who, like Ten Voorde, were absent in the previous stage.

And then there is the Michelin Cup, which offers on a silver platter the super top challenge that right on the Roman circuit, a home track for both, will once again pit the surprising leader Francesco Fenici against the reigning champion Alberto De Amicis, without forgetting the other, numerous, rivals still in the running for the title.

Vallelunga also offers the opportunity to take part in the pre-weekend test and therefore the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup series will be back in action on the track this weekend, starting on Thursday afternoon, with a 4-hour session scheduled from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Following this, on Friday 20th September the engines will be re-started for the traditional free practice session, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. On Saturday morning everyone will be back on the track at 9:45 am for the 40 minutes that in qualifying decide the starting grids for both scheduled races, taking as a reference the best two times of each driver.

Again on Saturday, race 1 will start at 4.40 pm, while race 2 will take place on Sunday at 11.30 am. Over the distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap, the two races will be broadcast live and on demand on Dazn and in live streaming always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.itwith commentary entrusted to the engaging voice of Guido Schittone.