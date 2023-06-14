Óscar Cortés would leave Millionaires and play in the Champions League: this is known about his future

Óscar Cortés could have his days numbered in Millionaires. For several weeks it has been said that the young player from the Bogotá team, the axis of the Colombian U-20 National Team, would be a new player for Lens de France, a team in which the exporter ambassador Wuilker Faríñez plays. And the latest information reinforces the idea.

Apparently, Cortés would end up in the revelation team of the last French tournament thanks to the fact that the owners of Lens are, on paper, the same as Millionaires: the leaders of the British investment fund Amber Capital.

Will Cortés be a new Lens player?

According to press reports, Cortés would be a new Lens player after the end of the League in Colombia.

It is said that the young footballer would have already reached an agreement with the French team, but nothing has been made official.

The idea that is handled by some journalists is that Cortés signs for at least five years with the French club. In this regard, the player’s environment told EL TIEMPO that “nothing is agreed until everything is ready and official.” However, the version is already taking flight in the European press.

(In addition: This is how the last date of the Colombian soccer home runs will be played: time and TV).

Óscar Cortes, Bronze Boot in the Under 20 World Cup, is very close to RC Lens. The northern team hopes to close the incorporation of the Colombian, who will play the Champions League next season. If it had not leaked before, it was so as not to cloud his performance. pic.twitter.com/wnxByswnuv – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) June 13, 2023

Lens was the great cheerleader in the last Ligue 1. They came second, behind PSG. That is why they will play in the Champions League next season.

More news

SPORTS