The christmas time It has its own traditional recipe book made up of different dishes that cannot be missing from any menu. house or restaurant in Spain. These kitchen classics include preparations such as seafood, turkey, lamb, ham or chicken.

Although there are typical recipes that cannot be missed, at Christmas there is also room for innovation. A delicious and simple dish is orange chickena preparation with origins in China where they cook and coat the meat and cover it with sauce. But our elaboration has nothing to do with this Asian delight.

In Spain Orange chicken is generally prepared in the oven but there are people who prefer to follow their own methods. In this case we discovered a very simple recipe, for little money and with which to surprise all your guests.

Ingredients for orange chicken

This recipe for four people It has an approximate price of twenty euros so each serving would be five euros per person.

A chicken. €13 / 2 Kg.

3 oranges. €0.80 / 3 units.

1 onion. €0.30 / 1 unit.

1 green pepper. €0.50 / 1 unit.

2 carrots. €0.40 / 2 units.

1 tomato. €0.75 / 1 unit.

1 glass of chicken broth. €0.75 / 1 Liter.

1 glass of white wine. €2.35 / 75 cl.

Olive oil, garlic and salt.

Orange chicken recipe

We prepare the chicken to roast, clean inside. It we season. We cut onion, green pepper, carrots and tomato. Cut the oranges into four pieces and We put them in the chicken. We put it in the oven tray with a little oil and the vegetables on top. We water above wine, chicken broth and juice of the other two oranges. OPTIONAL: we can also add 2 or 3 tablespoons of honey at this moment We put everything in the oven 200º for 50-60 minutes. After 20 minutes we see how it goes and if it is dry We add more broth or orange juice. We take out the chicken well drained. We pass through the blender or the potato masher the broth and vegetables. We present the whole chicken on the table and then, when plating, we bathe each portion with the sauce.

Orange chicken, an alternative recipe for Christmas. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chicken properties

Chicken meat is a very common food in all homes, especially because of its high nutritional valueits low cost and its versatility, due to its multiple preparation options. In addition, it is low in fat and calories, and has a high content of nutrients, vitamins and proteins of high biological value that supply essential amino acids for our body and its proper functioning.

Among its properties, chicken, increases serotonin levels in the brain to boost our mood, helps fight bone loss, maintains healthy blood vessels and produces high levels of energy.

For every 100g the chicken has:

Proteins 30 gr.

Fat 7.7 gr.

Saturated fat: 2.2 gr.

Carbohydrates: 0 gr.

Calories: 195 kcal.





Properties of orange

The orange is one of the fruits with the highest amount of vitamin Cvitamin A, fiber and potassium. Fights constipation and anemia. Protects cells and inhibits the oxidation of the so-called “bad cholesterol”, preventing atherosclerosis.

Helps those people with a tendency to thrombosis or varicose veins. It also strengthens the wall of the capillaries, providing elasticity to the arteries. Reduces cholesterol, improves intestinal transit and prevents constipation.

For every 100 g, the orange has:

Calories: 40.37 kcal.

Water: 86 gr.

Protein: 1 gr.

Fats: 0.10 gr.

Carbohydrates: 8.25 gr.

Fiber: 1.69 gr.

Magnesium: 12.6 gr.

Potassium: 179 mg.

