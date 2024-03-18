Millonarios will have a difficult group in the Copa Libertadores, although with a chance of advancing to the round of 16 of the tournament. The blues return to this instance after six years of absence.

It will be Millonarios' 20th participation in the tournament, in which they have reached the semifinals three times: 1960, 1973 and 1974.

In it, Alberto Gamero's team will have to face one of the largest teams on the continent, Flamengo, three-time winner of the Cup (1981, 2019 and 2022).

After his failure last year, when Olimpia of Paraguay eliminated him in the round of 16, Flamengo aims to recover the Libertadores and to do so he hired Tite, the coach who led Brazil in the 2018 Russia and Qatar 2022 World Cups and who won the Copa América in 2019.

Tite, Flamengo coach.

With experienced players such as the former Boca goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, who has just broken the unbeaten mark in the club's history, the attacker Gabigol and the Uruguayans Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Guillermo Varela, Matías Viña and Nicolás de la Cruz, Flamengo also wants revenge in the Brasileirao, where last year he finished fourth.

Flamengo's most recent history against a Colombian team is not at all favorable to ours: in the 2022 round of 16, they showed no mercy against Tolima, whom they dispatched with two victories, 0-1 in Ibagué and 7-1 at the Maracana.

The other great difficulty that Millonarios faces is having to play at 3,600 meters above sea level in La Paz, against a Bolívar team that surprised last year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

After the departure of the Spanish Beñat San José, with whom he had a good campaign in the Cup last year, an old acquaintance of Millonarios arrived, the Argentine Flavio Robatto, who was in Bogotá as technical assistant to the Uruguayan Rubén Israel between 2015 and 2016 .

Flavio Robatto

A priori, the weakest rival in zone E is Palestino from Chile, which last year played the Copa Sudamericana without passing the group stage. They qualified for the Libertadores after finishing fourth in the Chilean championship with 49 points, eight behind the champion, Huachipato.

Palestinian returns to Colombia after five years. They eliminated DIM in the 2019 Libertadores.

Millos has not played official matches with either Flamengo or Palestino. They did face Bolívar in the round of 16 of the 1989 Libertadores, with a 1-0 victory for the Bolivians in La Paz and 3-2 for the Colombians in El Campín, where the ambassadors qualified after winning the tiebreaker from the penalty spot. .

