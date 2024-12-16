The vast majority of aspiring car drivers in Spain go to driving schools with the objective of training to successfully pass theory and practical testsand thus, obtain a driving license, although they can also present themselves independently.

Therefore, there are times when driving school teachers must be quite patient with their students, this is the case of the trainer @raquelricharte who uploads videos to TikTok in which she records future aspiring drivers and gives them advice. However, in one of his publications he meets a slightly impertinent student who finishes class. parking the car occupying three parking spaces in a battery.

How missing would this action be in an exam?

In this case, The surreal maneuver that the student performs represents an eliminatory foulso I would fail the exam immediately, because the vehicle is parked online in a parking lot that is a battery.

On the other hand, it is necessary to indicate that a maximum of 2 minutes is available to carry out the parking maneuver both in line and in battery. Also, during the parking process you should not get on the curb or that the vehicle protrudes more than half out of the limitssince both errors are punishable by an eliminatory foul.

What is the mandatory number of practices to take the exam?

The General Directorate of Traffic clarified that there is no minimum internship requirement to take the practical driving test. Therefore, if you wish, you can take the test without having previously practiced, although this significantly increases the chances of failing.

On the other hand, the Regulations for Driving Schools establish that instructors They have the responsibility of accompanying the candidates during the practical exam and teaching them to drive correctly. Its objective is to prepare students to pass the test and ensure that they are capable of driving legally and safely on Spanish roads.





What steps do you have to follow to become a driving school teacher?

To aspire to be a driving school teacher, you must have a Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) degree or an intermediate degree in Vocational Training (FP), in addition to having a type B driving license for at least two years. Subsequently, it is essential obtain the Road Traffic Training Teacher Certificate issued by the General Directorate of Traffic. The process to obtain this certificate consists of three stages: