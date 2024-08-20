One Piece: Bounty Rush is coming to PC this fallas revealed by the trailer released for the occasion by Bandai Namco. The multiplayer action game, already available for a few years on iOS and Android, allows you to try your hand at frenetic four-on-four battles with the characters from Eiichiro Oda’s work.
Defined by the producers as a “3D anime battle arena treasure looting game“, One Piece: Bounty Rush will see us intent on plundering the treasures present inside an arena, with the aim of obtaining more precious resources than our opponents.
The formula is similar to that of the classic Capture the Flag modestrictly in real time, and therefore involves frenetic exchanges between the two teams on the field, who must alternate in the role of attackers and defenders.
Of course, to support the experience we will find a very large roster based on the One Piece universe, with an extraordinary number of characters faithfully reproduced from the anime.
An inexhaustible source
A few days after the new images of the animated remake THE ONE PIECE, the news of the arrival of One Piece: Bounty Rush on PC is added to the lots of projects which have always revolved around the very popular Japanese series, especially the video game tie-ins.
In this specific case we are faced with a phenomenon that is now taking hold, and which sees games created for mobile devices, almost always in free-to-play format, also land on PC with the same structure.
An certainly interesting approach, which we recently found applied to SNK Productions and which we talked about in the review of Metal Slug: Awakening.
