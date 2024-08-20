One Piece: Bounty Rush is coming to PC this fallas revealed by the trailer released for the occasion by Bandai Namco. The multiplayer action game, already available for a few years on iOS and Android, allows you to try your hand at frenetic four-on-four battles with the characters from Eiichiro Oda’s work.

Defined by the producers as a “3D anime battle arena treasure looting game“, One Piece: Bounty Rush will see us intent on plundering the treasures present inside an arena, with the aim of obtaining more precious resources than our opponents.

The formula is similar to that of the classic Capture the Flag modestrictly in real time, and therefore involves frenetic exchanges between the two teams on the field, who must alternate in the role of attackers and defenders.

Of course, to support the experience we will find a very large roster based on the One Piece universe, with an extraordinary number of characters faithfully reproduced from the anime.