Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco They continue in the public eye after the ampay that Magaly Medina broadcast on her entertainment program last Monday, January 29. After the cumbia singer confirmed her breakup with the leader of Gran Orquesta, doubts arose among the public about possible legal actions taken by Christian or Pamela. In this note, we tell you if the host of 'América hoy' could initiate a process against Mary Moncada for having spoken about her fleeting romance at the national level.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez won the award for the faithful of the year 2023 and Chola Chabuca asks: “That he return it”

Could Pamela Franco sue Christian Domínguez for assets?

During the last broadcast of the magazine Panamericana Television 'Préndete', a lawyer expert in legal issues, assured that they are already recognized as a de facto union under Peruvian law. Therefore, both would have to carry out, first of all, an extrajudicial conciliation so that they can distribute property assets.

“There was a coexistence of more than two years so that the patrimonial aspect could be recognized, and they have exceeded this time. Now, he was married civilly at the age of 18 and there is no record of whether this marriage has been dissolved. He is the owner of the Great Orchestra, the dividends, the businesses they may have and what was acquired in the timeline of their relationship, all of that must be evaluated“, answered.

YOU CAN SEE: Did you throw it away? Pamela Franco would have kicked Christian Domínguez out of her house after ampay, according to 'Everything is leaked'

What actions can Christian Domínguez take against Mary Moncada?

The answer is clear: no. The arguments provided by the lawyer are based on the fact that both were on public roads, and Mary Moncada was the one who gave the authorization to reveal the chats on Magaly Medina's program. In addition, she also indicated that the press did not break in at the time when they were both together in the 'Una rosa lo saber' interpreter's van.

“In the case of crimes against honor, she (Mary Moncada) would be the one affected. Because she has come out to speak and has given authorization to publish private conversations. Her right to honor or privacy would not be affected. And the videos (of the ampay) reveal that they have been in a public space and have not entered a private space, nor have the reporters broken in while they were in the vehicle,” held.

This is the statement that Pamela Franco published where she ended her relationship with the father of her daughter. Photo: Instagram / Pamela Franco

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco announces separation with Christian Domínguez after ampay: “I am a strong woman”

What did Christian Domínguez say after ampay with Mary Moncada?

To this day, Christian Dominguez has remained silent and has not provided any statement to the media. In fact, it is expected to reappear next Monday, February 5, at the start of the season of the América Televisión program, 'América hoy'. So far, her stay in the magazine hangs by a thread, and it has not yet been confirmed whether she has been removed from the cast of hosts and collaborators.

On the other hand, Pamela Franco indicated that she will not provide statements to the media. Mary Moncada, however, continues to publish content regarding ampay and the phrase she popularized: “Good time.”

#Christian #Domínguez #denounce #Mary #Moncada #speaking #television #Lawyer #reveals