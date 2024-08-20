FC Barcelona are still looking for reinforcements for their squad and have set their sights on Rafael Leao, the talented Portuguese winger from AC Milan. Although the operation will not be easy, the Catalan club is determined to use all its options to sign a top-level player, and Leao fits that profile perfectly, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Last week, Barcelona started looking for alternatives to Nico Williams, who was the initial priority to reinforce the right flank of the team. However, given the difficulty of completing the signing of the young talent from Athletic Club, the Barça board has focused its attention on Leao. This interest is no coincidence, as the Portuguese has proven to be one of the most unbalanced wingers in Europe, capable of overwhelming any defence with his speed and technique.
Leao’s signing, however, will not be cheap. AC Milan are expected to demand around 90 million euros to let their star player go. Despite the high cost, Barcelona have one factor in their favour: the money they had earmarked for the Nico Williams operation, and, in addition, the complicity of Jorge Mendes, Leao’s influential agent, who has a close relationship with president Joan Laporta.
Although the path is difficult, Barça do not rule out making an effort to bring Leao to the Camp Nou, aware that his arrival could be the leap in quality that the team needs to compete at the highest level in Europe.
