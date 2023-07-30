Just started the third date of Colombian soccer and Junior He is already experiencing a storm, to the point that the position of coach Hernán Darío Gómez is already reeling due to the poor results in the League, Cup and due to his controversies with the team’s exporter Sebastián Viera.

Junior faces Bucaramanga this Monday, at home, and this has already become a vital match for the future of the coach, who on Friday was summoned by Fuad Char, owner of the team, to analyze the current situation. Junior started this league with high expectations, but with bad results: home defeat in the opening game against Águilas (0-1) and then away defeat against Medellín (1-0). To make matters worse, the team lost in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup, against Cúcuta, team from B, 4-3.

To top it off, the situation off the pitch has also become tense since the goalkeeper’s departure. Sebastián Viera and Juan Fernando Quintero, both with differences with the DT. On Thursday Viera stirred the tide with darts towards El Bolillo: “If the base is on the right foot, that they play well, that the idiosyncrasy is to play well, you cannot bring a coach who does not play soccer well,” Viera said on ESPN.

Bolillo did not remain silent: “Well, when Sebastián was here, he hadn’t played well for years… we were eliminated and with that 2-0 they had against Unión Magdalena and he doesn’t make mistakes, we would have qualified,” said the DT.

Kid Valderrama spoke

In this scenario, the one who spoke was Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, an icon of Colombian and Junior soccer and who was forceful about the Bolillo situation.

“Bolillo arrived, I fight to qualify, it was not achieved, he brought the players, it has not worked … Bolillo did not come yesterday. He put together this team … The people are right,” he began by saying.

He added: “If the team does not improve, it changes everything, it will not win if it continues to play like this, then you have to change… If he dies with his, he has to win because if not… once and for all I’m going to say, Bucaramanga is coming, if he doesn’t win, he leaves“said the Kid in an interview with Cuid Sports.

“I don’t worry about losing but about the way the team plays…”, added Valderrama.

Something has to be going on. It looks. The environment is not good and every day there is negative news… we have to put together a team. The leader is the coaching staff because it is one as a player, a team arrives and the coach decides,” said the Kid.

