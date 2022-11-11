The Extraordinary Draw of 11/11 of the ONCE distributed a prize of one million euros in Cartagena, in the draw held this Friday night. The winning coupon was sold at a collaborating establishment of ONCE, specifically at the tobacconist located at calle Enrique Martínez Muñoz, 46, in the port city. The lucky winner will win one million euros by matching one of the complementary series of ticket 19569, who won the jackpot of the draw: 11 million euros.

This award, which went to series 063 of the same number, 19569, was sold in the town of Ribadeo (Lugo), and it was the vendor Juan Antonio Cantero who distributed the luck. “I’m shaking, I don’t think I’ll sleep a wink tonight,” he said, very excited and looking forward to tomorrow to meet his regular customers at the door of Eroski de Ribadeo, on the Barreiros route and in the vicinity of Playa de the Cathedrals, a very visited place.

«It is distributed among clients from all the places on my route, because I sold it one by one. The only thing I remember is that I gave the last of that number to a young `couple` who came out of the mall and joked that it ended in `69` », she recounted between laughs.

This draw has also left a distribution of 95 coupons awarded with 50,000 euros each in a good number of locations throughout the territory. Thus, in A Coruña, Antonio Losada Veguillas has distributed 500,000 euros in 10 winning coupons. The same amount has been brought to Malaga by David Chaparro Iglesias; and in Cuenca, Mirian Yadira Romero Sandoval has distributed another 500,000 euros.

In the Sevillian town of Arahal, the seller Alejandro Serrano González has left another 500,000 euros in 10 winning coupons; the same amount that Sergio Martín Jaime has distributed in Seville.

Another million have gone to the Canary Islands, very distributed: 500,000 euros have gone to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from the hands of Rosa Delia Hernández Báez; and to Santa Lucía (Las Palmas), María Isabel Montesdeoca Rodríguez has taken another 500,000 euros.

In Barcelona, ​​one of the establishments that collaborate with ONCE has distributed 500,000 euros; and in the town of Puerto Serrano (Cádiz), María Isabel Orozco Lozano has left 200,000 euros in four coupons awarded with 50,000 euros each. Alcorcón (Madrid) has received a prize of 50,000 euros from Joaquín Gil Martín; and through www.juegosonce.es another prize of 50,000 euros has been given.

In total, the ONCE 11/11 Extra has distributed 19,750,000 euros in jackpots throughout the country, not counting the 1,309 prizes of 2,000 euros and all the others.