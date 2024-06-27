The French axis demonstrates mutual trust

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of 2024, Pierre Gasly, however it will not do the same. The French team, in fact, has formalized the multi-year renewal for the 1996-born driver which will lead Gasly to defend the Alpine colors again in 2025 and beyond.

Pierre Gasly commented on the renewal with Alpine as follows: “I feel very at home in this great team. I have been here officially for over 18 months and it has always been my intention to build a long-term project with Alpine. Even though it’s been a complicated season on the track so far, I’m staying faithful to the project and I’m not going anywhere. I am happy with the changes made, the hard work and the direction the team is taking. The personnel and resources of this team have great potential. I’m excited about what lies ahead and right now I’m focused on the day-to-day details we’re putting in place to improve our performance.”

Even the team principal Bruno Famin he is satisfied: “The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is excellent news. He is a driver with a wealth of experience in Formula 1 and continues to show enormous potential on the track. For Alpine, as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we must keep our eyes on what is to come and that is to focus on improving our current package. We have big ambitions for the current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve them. We will take our time deciding on Pierre’s teammate and we are excited about the options we have on the table.”. Among these, there is also Carlos Sainz.