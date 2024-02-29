Why did you decide to come forward only now? She confessed to Liliana's brother that she was afraid

A new testimony on the case of Liliana Resinovich during the last episode of the television show Who has seen. Why did this woman, a friend of the victim and her husband, decide to come forward only now, telling everything to her brother Sergio Resinovich? According to the latter and what she told him, she would not have done so out of fear. But every word she says would be reliable and not difficult to prove.

I am the owner of a hospitality facility. I met Sebastiano and Liliana in 2017. In the years 2020 and 21 they came at least twice a month. And in addition to hospitality, a friendship was born. When I learned that Liliana had disappeared I was very sad. On 18 and 19 December 2021, I called Sebastiano. Following my more insistent questions, Sebastiano got nervous and suddenly told me the exact words: “It was an accident”. Then he recovered and told me “What am I saying, I'm out of my mind, I don't know what I'm saying anymore”.

The woman, in her testimony to her brother Sergio, then explained to him that Sebastiano continued to tell her that the culprit would never come out. The following June 2023, the man went to visit her and her family, but the woman he couldn't stop think about the word “accident“:

He said that the fault lay with the cousins, with Claudio and with the neighbors. I told him that the words that it was an accident were ringing in my mind. He smacked his hand and walked away. I reproached him for telling people that he never argued with Liliana and he admitted that in the last six months he no longer recognized her.

But not only that, the witness also said that in July 2021, one of the last times they went to her, Sebastiano and Liliana had argued. He was aggressive and she looked sad. Once, having no free rooms, she had assigned him a room with separate beds and had been surprised when Liliana, in confidence, had asked her to give them always a room with separate beds for subsequent times:

He told me he couldn't stand it anymore.

The testimony for the defense and the family of Liliana Resinovich is reliable and it will now be up to the authorities to investigate further. The correspondent of Who has seen, as shown during the broadcast, tried to ask Sebastiano for explanations. But Liliana's husband is declined to comment or deny: