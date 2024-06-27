Intervention necessary for the track limits issue

Times canceled in Qualifying and a shower of post-race penalties that rewrote the finishing order. There was no shortage of controversy at the end of the 2023 Austrian GP relating to track limits. The design of the track which follows the profiles of the hills of Styria makes Turns 9 and 10 particularly complicated in terms of track limits, i.e. the last ones on the right which complete the lap, returning the riders to the finishing straight.

A year ago, despite the indication to equip those points with gravel, the gravel was not positioned, leading to various infringements. After what happened in 2023 for the 2024 edition the gravel has arrived beyond the kerb, a physical or ‘natural’ deterrent to discourage pilots from risking not respecting runway limits. Starting tomorrow we will be able to evaluate its effectiveness given that after the free practice session it will already be time for Sprint Qualifying.