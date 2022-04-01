Image: AFP

Now a celebrity chef

Golden Globe winner Demi Moore is in love again. As has now been revealed, the actress (“Ghost”) has been spending the past few months with celebrity chef Daniel Humm. Born in Switzerland, he runs the three-star restaurant “Eleven Madison Park” in New York, one of the best in the United States. How the 59-year-old Moore met Humm, who was 13 years younger, remained open for the time being. The chef was previously in a relationship with Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Demi Moore walked down the aisle with Ashton Kutcher in 2005 after marrying musician Freddy Moore and actor Bruce Willis. When the marriage ended six years later after a miscarriage, alleged affairs and drug excesses, Moore was admitted to a rehab clinic. (eh.)