Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After several hours of rescue work, the married couple who fell in their car in the canal of San Lorenzoin the Syndicate of Costa Rica, belonging to Culiacán.

The unfortunates were identified by the name of Eduardo “N”, 47 years old, and María de los Ángeles “N”, 45, who would have fallen into the channel of the canal when they were traveling in a Nissan Versa car last Wednesday.

The rescue was carried out by the Ares group of the State Attorney General’s Office, who in coordination with a divers and a crane managed to extract the car from the canal in which it was with the windows closed.

The rescue maneuvers were carried out during a large part of yesterday and it was approximately at 1:00 this Friday that the car was rescued with the dead couple inside.

It should be noted that the report on the disappearance and location of the gray Versa car in which the husband and wife were traveling was given on Wednesday shortly after 5:00 p.m.

At that time it was indicated that the car was inside the San Lorenzo canal, one kilometer ahead of the Sauz military complex. Immediately police and rescue elements mounted an operation to start with the location of the vehicle and rescue, being during the first hours of this day when the theft of the car was achieved and those affected were identified.