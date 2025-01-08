Norovirus has joined the respiratory infections that usually occur during this time of year. It is an acute viral gastroenteritis. Outpatient clinics and emergency services are experiencing an increase in casesaccording to the head of the Public Health Working Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Dr. Raúl Salmerón, elEconomista.es. “In my office I am seeing approximately 20% more cases than other years,” he says. However, there is still no official data from the Ministry of Health that there is a rebound in this virus.

Norovirus is not something new, but it is what was known as a stomach flu. Yesand characterized by episodes of diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Additionally, symptoms appear suddenly, without prior signs, and usually last between 24 and 72 hours. It is worth mentioning that a person can infect another person up to two days after these symptoms have disappeared.

Getting this virus is easy. It is transmitted by contact or through the vomit or feces of infected people. Also when eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with this virus or touching infected surfaces or objects and then putting your hand in your mouth.

The national spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc) and the infectious diseases doctor at the Hospital of Burgos, Luis Buzón, indicates that 15 or 20 years ago, this virus was not detected because there were no biological diagnostic tests. molecular available. Today, professionals They have a test (PCR or immunochromatography) to detect it. Furthermore, this is another reason why cases have grown.

Currently, There is no specific treatment to deal with norovirus. “It is our own immune system that kills the microorganism,” says Salmerón. However, the recommendation from doctors is usually to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and, in some cases, a soft diet.

In addition, as preventive measures, Dr. Raúl Salmerón recommends good hand hygiene, disinfecting surfaces appropriately and allowing non-infected people to handle food. Also increase caution.

respiratory viruses

The season of respiratory infections such as the flu has already begun and the worst situation is expected in the coming weeks. For two weeks, emergency services have been observing an increase of between seven and ten percent of these pathologies, especially influenza A and B. However, the balance of cases is much lower than last season. The Emergencies are not yet overwhelmed, although the increase in patients is beginning to be noticed.