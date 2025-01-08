Keller Fornesactor known for his recent appearance in the series County Rescue, died on December 19 in Texas (United States), although the news broke yesterday in the North American media.

The interpreter was only 32 years old and has died from causes that are still unknown. The news was shared by the Great American Media television network for which the interpreter had worked.

“We are all deeply saddened by the death of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and an actor, screenwriter and director as talented as he was also as a singer and musician. His energy and enthusiasm pushed everyone who worked with him at Great American Media, including the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family,” he noted.

Fornes was degree in Fine Arts from the University of North Texas. Later, he moved to Atlanta to develop his acting career. Before entering the seventh art, the American also won a gold medal in amateur boxing in the Georgia division of Golden Gloves.

Although Fornes had been working in film and television for decades, his career had really taken off in recent years with works such as the series The Walking Dead, where he played one of the soldiers of the Commonwealth, as well as with films as Origin and Hidden secrets.

The actor also appeared in the series genius, Found and County Rescuethe latter being especially popular and with a promising future. The actor left his film projects pending release The Old Lady & The Boxer (by Camilo Diaz Caro), 20s Are Over (by Brady Lernihan) and Hellbilly Hollowby Kevin Wayne).

Among his projects as screenwriter and director the short films were found Luminary, Insane and Has Beenas well as his debut The Buddy I Never Met, a documentary about his own family.

Forn struggled for years against his alcoholism and I had been sober for yearsas he himself confessed in 2019. It is unknown if he also had any other illness.

