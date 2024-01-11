In view of the increase in the value of tolls in New Yorkmany drivers look for ways to reduce expenses. In that context, an electronic payment tool offers significant discounts. Anyone can register by simply filling out an online application and will soon receive the card to place in their vehicle and enjoy this benefit.

With the beginning of 2024 came an increase in toll costs in the Big Apple state. This increase was the first in more than a decade and was 5 percent for drivers with E-ZPass and 75 percent for those without an electronic payment system, as reported at the time by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA). For this reason and due to previous discounts that it already included, those who do not have this card could show interest in doing so now.

How to get E-ZPass, the system that offers discounts on New York tolls

The fact that the price increase has been lower for these users implies an important difference in the cost of the toll. At the time, NYSTA launched differential pricing for E-ZPass to encourage the use of electronic payment and gradually reduce the use of cash. With the new rates and a series of additional discounts that the card has, Price differences of up to 40 percent are observedas is the case of what is paid for the Mario Cuomo bridge.

According to the official site, obtaining the card is a simple process. The most used way is through the online service. Within the E-ZPass website, the driver must complete information on his license plate number, the credit card or account that he will use to deposit funds into his account. and affirm that the vehicle does not exceed 7,000 pounds of gross weight, that is, about 3,175 kilos. Although the procedure does not have a cost, there must be a minimum amount in the chosen account, which varies according to each plan. During the registration process, the user can also inquire about discount programs that apply to them depending on the amount of use.

New York toll increase was smaller for E-ZPass users See also There are details about the driver who knocked people down in Kaluga

On the other hand, for those who do not register through the web, The card can also be purchased directly at retail points and then completing the necessary data or sending the request by mail.