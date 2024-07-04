Nintendo announces a series of new titles available for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch OnlineThis time it’s the turn of the NESwhich is enriched with seven new titles in the West: COBRA TRIANGLE, Donkey Kong Jr. Math, Golf, Mach Rider, The Mystery of Atlantis, SOLAR JETMAN And Urban Champion.

Japan welcomes instead Donkey Kong Jr. Math, Famicom Mukashibanashi: Shin Onigashima, Golf, Gomoku Narabe Renju, Mach Rider, Mahjong And Urban Champion. Let’s see them briefly in action in the trailers available below.

Nintendo Switch Online – July Update





Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu