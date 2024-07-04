Genoa – The police arrested last Saturday a 27 year old for robbery. The report was made by a woman who called 112 because a family member who had been beaten and robbed by her partnerafter an argument at home.

The operators who arrived on the scene saw that the apartment had been ransacked and that the woman had obvious signs of beatings. Once separated, the girl reported that her partner, at the height of an argument, had beaten her and he had stolen her gold necklace that he was carrying on his person and 2,100 euros that he had in his wallet.

The young woman was taken to the hospital and the police checked the 27-year-old and found him with the stolen necklace and money. The man was taken to Marassi prison.

Attempted extortion of former employer, 25-year-old arrested

The police arrested a 25-year-old for attempted extortion and resisting a public official and reported him for receiving stolen goods in collaboration with an unknown person. The victim told the police that in the past he had had a working relationship with the 25-year-old, which then ended. Despite having been regularly paid, the young man demanded more money with insistent requests through messages and phone calls. In the end, the two agreed to meet to resolve the issue and during the meeting. While they were talking without being able to reach an agreement, an accomplice of the 25-year-old stole the wallet and cell phone from the victim’s car. When the man realized the theft, he contacted the 25-year-old, with the phone of an acquaintance who in response asked him for money in exchange for the return.

The victim agreed to give him more money to get the items back but in the meantime he contacted 112 telling what happened. The police intervened near the Brignole station, they stopped the 25-year-old who, when he saw them, tried to escape. From Brignole the escape ended in Corso Montegrappa. The boy was found with the phone on him from which the WhatsApp conversations with the pressing requests for money were found, but not that of the victim. The man was taken to the Marassi prison.

Death threats to mother, 54-year-old reported

The police also reported a 54-year-old for stalking, removing him from the family home. The man had shown up drunk at his mother’s house, threatening to kill her. The woman told the officers that her son had already threatened her on other occasions, in one case even with a knife, scaring her a lot. The 54-year-old was informed that, with immediate effect, he will no longer be able to approach the family home and the places usually frequented by his mother, and must also refrain from any form of communication, even through a third party and even in the case of a casual encounter.