The speech given by King Felipe last Christmas Eve reached 62.4% of the screen share and gathered an average of 5,908,000 viewers, according to the consulting firms Dos30 and Barlovento Comunicación, with data from Kantar Media.

However, the meters indicate that the audience has dropped by more than 100,000 viewers compared to 2023. Then it made 64.1% and gathered 6,044,000 followers, so it drops 1.7 points and loses 136,000 viewers.

These data make it the second least watched in history since audience records exist, in 1992. The historical minimum is the one that delivered in 2016, with 57.6% and 5,830,000 viewers.

It so happens that the king’s last Christmas message coincides with the Valencian DANA crisis, in which he and his family have been involved in a very personal way, and in which 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of his arrival to the throne.

Again, La 1 was the channel most chosen by Spaniards to follow with a 22% share and 2,079,000 viewers. It was followed by Antena 3 -14.7% and 1,390,000 viewers- and Telecinco -9.4% and 888,000 viewers-.

The royal family greets from the Royal Palace on June 19, the date of the tenth anniversary of their arrival to the throne. EP

Regarding the FORTA regional broadcasts, Canal Sur was the one that obtained the best number: 1.5% share and 145,000 viewers. Neither the autonomous Catalan nor the Basque television broadcast the signal provided by RTVE.

The autonomous community in which the message Murcia had the most follow-upwith 79%. Then, 78% in Castilla-La Mancha and 75% in Madrid. Looking at the population segments, the highest consumption was among women and adults between 25 and 44 years old – 64%.