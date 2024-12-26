Summa 112 health workers have treated nine people with mild smoke poisoning after the fire in a house on Pintor Velázquez Street in Móstoles, according to sources from Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid, who have also specified that one of those treated has been transferred. to the city’s University Hospital.

The Firefighters of the Community of Madrid They have managed to extinguish the fire which affected the first floor of a six-story building.

The emergency services received the call alerting of the fire at 6:34 p.m. The National Police is investigating the causes of the fire and the Local Police of Móstoles has also collaborated in extinguishing the event.