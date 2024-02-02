Nairobi | In Kenya, several people died and around 270 were injured due to a gas explosion

The accident, which started with a car carrying gas tanks, happened in Nairobi's Embakasi area, says a government spokesman.

in Kenya at least 270 people have been injured in the country's capital, Nairobi, due to a gas explosion and subsequent fire, according to the Red Cross message service in X.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwauran according to at least two people have died because of the incident. He told in Xthat the accident was caused by a car carrying gas tanks.

At least one of the gas canisters flying as a result of the explosion hit a warehouse containing clothes and textiles, which soon caught fire violently. The fire spread from the warehouse to nearby residential buildings, and it also destroyed cars and commercial properties, among other things.

According to Mwaura, the large number of injured people was due, among other things, to the fact that people had been in their homes late at night when the fire started. According to him, the venue had been secured by early Friday morning.

According to Mwaura, the explosion happened in Nairobi's Embakasi area.