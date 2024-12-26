Applications such as Google Maps or Waze identify and alert about the location of fixed and mobile speed cameras, as well as police controls; and they are apps that are present on any driver’s mobile phone. However, the DGT drones and helicopters remain untraceable.

At least until now. The Internet has been filled with comments about a recent application called HeliCops, and although its use corresponds to Tesla cars, it is also functional in vehicles with a browser. This means that it can be used on mobile phones. Its creation is supported by ADSBExchange, a platform that allows access to information related to flights and air traffic.

So, the user who launched this new tracker has announced that if it is successful, he will develop a unique application for iOS and Android devices.

The app offers precise real-time tracking of DGT helicopters. It shows the location of aerial radars and its use is private, which means that the location is not stored and use by users is completely anonymous.









However, it is not clear that its use is legal. Remember that the DGT only allows the use of so-called radar warning devices for applications such as those mentioned above (Google Maps or Waze), since using detectors (such as HeliCops) is illegal and implies a fine of 200 euros and the loss of three driver’s license points.

In reality, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has a very clear and forceful position regarding traffic radar detectors and inhibitors. There are differences between both types of devices.

Radar detectors are devices designed to alert the driver to the presence of fixed or mobile radars along the road. Although they do not interfere with the operation of radars, their use is prohibited because they make it easier for drivers to violate speed limits. The penalty for carrying a radar detector in the car amounts to 500 euros and the withdrawal of 3 points from the driving license.

Radar jammers are devices that emit signals that interfere with the operation of radars, preventing them from detecting the speed of vehicles. Its use is even more serious than that of detectors, since it directly interferes with the operation of speed control systems, putting the safety of all road users at risk.

Possession and use of radar jammers are punishable by high fines, up to 6,000 euros, and the loss of 6 points on your driving license. In addition, workshops that install these devices can also be fined.