Nicki Nicole confirmed that Featherweight was unfaithful to her. After just a few months of confirming their romance, the singer used her social networks to announce their separation with an emotional message, after the Mexican was captured with another woman touring a casino in Las Vegas, after the Super Bowl.

After attending Super Bowl LVIII, Featherweight was seen in Las Vegas with another woman. After the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the singer of PRC He attended a private party where he was always with an attractive companion. The images quickly went viral and reached Nicki Nicole, the Mexican singer's girlfriend, who did not attend the American football match to fulfill her work commitments.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When they don't take care of you and when there is no respect… I don't stay there. “I'm leaving there,” Nicki Nicole posted. on their Instagram stories, on Tuesday, February 13. In the same message she made it clear that she was surprised by the infidelity on the part of Hassan Emilio Kabande, Featherweight's real name.

Nicki Nicole published a heartfelt message in her stories announcing that she found out about Featherweight's infidelity through social networks. Photo: Twitter @itscarlosivan and Instagram @nicki.nicole

How did Nicki Nicole discover Featherweight's infidelity?

“It is with great pain that you know that I found out in the same way as you, thank you for the love that you are sending me,” shared the singer of Shootwho He has already deleted all his photos with Peso Pluma from his Instagram wall.

Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma made their relationship public about three months ago. So far the Mexican has not spoken.