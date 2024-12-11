The testimony of Ana Peleteiro with which she publicly confessed that she had suffered sexual harassment and abuse by an ex-partner has left Nelson Évora in the spotlightthe athlete’s ex-boyfriend with whom she had a five-year relationship before being with Benjamin Campaoré, despite the fact that the athlete did not say his name at any time.

Days after these accusations, the Portuguese athlete has spoken out on his social networks to deny that he is the one who sexually assaulted Ana Peleteiro.

“In monitoring the news that is circulating and that is related to my name, I express all my empathy with Ana and with all the women and men who go through this type of situation. The person pointed out in this story is not me. “I would appreciate, therefore, if you do not associate me with that testimony under penalty of legal consequences,” the athlete stated on his Instagram.

In addition to her current relationship with Benjamin Campaoré, her husband and father of her daughter, The only courtship that Ana Peleteiro is known to have is Évoraalthough it is true that she never mentioned his name.

The athlete, a Portuguese of Ivorian origin, was the Olympic triple jump champion in Beijing 2008. In addition, he was also sixth at the Rio 2016 Games. And precisely That same year he began his love relationship with Ana Peleteiro.20 years old, 11 younger than her, until in 2021 the Spanish athlete publicly announced that they had separated their paths.

The testimony of Ana Peleteiro

The Galician athlete Ana Peleteiro denounced in a video published on her TikTok account that suffered sexual assault and psychological abuse by an ex-partner.

“I woke up at night having sex without consentand still I stayed. It changed absolutely everything about me, from my clothes to my hair, the way I acted with my family. He managed to distance me from many people, and I still stayed,” he denounced.





“He came back from those trips with hickeys on his body,” he continues, “and he told me that they were bites from bugs that maybe were in his mattress. And I still stayed. He told me that if we didn’t have sex whenever he wanted, it would deteriorate the relationship. and that, after all, those who did not eat at home ate out. And if he was unfaithful to me later, I wouldn’t be surprised either. And still I stayed,” he added, among other things.