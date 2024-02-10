The President of the Federal Social Court had recommended abolishing mini-jobs. The FDP sees it differently and defends mini-jobs. Abolition would mean an increase in taxes or duties for many people.

For a long time, the mini-jobs were known as 450 euro jobs, as this was the upper limit for earnings from 2013 to 2022. Image: Picture Alliance

Mhe long-time President of the Federal Social Court, Rainer Schlegel, does not go down well in trade union circles with some of his recommendations for reforming the welfare state, for example when he calls for a limit on social spending and stricter rules for recipients of citizens' benefit. But with another initiative he is completely in line with them and instead turns the FDP against him: Schlegel advises abolishing mini-jobs because they are “not socially fair,” he warned in an interview with the FAZ

The deputy FDP chairman Johannes Vogel sees it completely differently and defends mini-jobs, for which only the employer has to pay low, flat-rate taxes and duties. “Abolishing this would actually mean an increase in taxes or duties for many people,” Vogel told the FAZ. “That is the opposite of what we need now. We have to relieve the burden on people, not burden them.” Mini-jobs are “a tried and tested way for decades to easily earn something extra for a few hours a week.” According to the mini-job center, a good 7.1 million people were doing such jobs in mid-2023.