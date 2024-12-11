The new CEO of Six wants to increase the presence of retail investors in the markets. “In Europe, retailers account for only 10% of all trading volume, while in the United States they account for close to 30%. My hope is that the European percentage grows to levels similar to those in the US,” said Bjørn Sibbern.during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the European Federation of Stock Exchanges (Fese) a few days ago in Brussels.

Sibbern was appointed CEO on November 28, replacing Jos Dijsselhof, although he will not take up the new position until January 1, 2025. Dijsselhof, for his part, is leaving the company after seven years to undertake a new professional challenge in Middle East.

“If we take that percentage [de inversores retail] up to 30% we have a great opportunity in front of us,” explained Bjørn Sibbern. During his participation in the event organized by Fese (the lobby of the European stock exchanges in Brussels), Sibbern reviewed the evolution of the industry in the 30 years he has been in it: “As for the investor retailwe have gone from having a super expensive and non-transparent market to one in which, By pressing 2 keys on your mobile phone, you can now do trading“. The next CEO of Six highlighted the importance of these investors retailfor whom now “it is easier to be part of the market, investing their money and obtaining good returns.” “We are here to help companies access capital to grow and create jobs, and, at the same time, to help investors access markets and put their money to work,” he emphasized.

Within the framework of the same event, Verena Ross, the president of ESMA, intervened. European Securities and Markets Authorityor European Securities and Markets Authority. Ross focused on the creation of the consolidated tape or consolidated tape, which will offer a kind of common database for European equity exchanges. “We are confident that, by 2030, the consolidated tape will ensure the visibility of EU values ​​both within the European market and outside it.” The president of ESMA considers that this consolidated tape will contribute to remedying fragmentation in the markets, by providing “reliable trading data across the EU.”