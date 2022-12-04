Demonstrations continue demanding a school canteen in Bullas. Dozens of fathers and mothers of students from the local public schools have gathered, early in the afternoon, in a symbol of protest in the Plaza de España in Bullas.

Despite the fact that the creation of two school canteens in the town of Bullas is contemplated in the general budget project of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, the mothers and fathers of students from the ‘Artero’ public school are wary of the intention of the Ministry of Education to carry out said creation for the next year 2023, since they have been waiting for its creation since 2019.

The municipality of Bullas does not have any school cafeteria and from the AMPAS of the public schools they have been claiming its creation for several years: «We are the only municipality in the Northwest-Río Mula regions and one of the only two municipalities in the entire Region from Murcia that does not have a school cafeteria in any public school, despite having more than eleven thousand inhabitants, “say the concentrated fathers and mothers.

The fathers and mothers have called a concentration for the right to equality and education of the boys and girls of Bullas and for the Ministry of Education to fulfill its commitment.

266 canteens for more than 18,000 students



The Ministry of Education reported this week, in the regional Assembly that the town of Bullas will have two school canteens next year. The announcement was made by the counselor María Isabel Campuzano herself, indicating that the two dining rooms have been included in the regional budgets for 2023.

As reported by the Ministry of Education, in 2023 8 new school canteens will be launched: 3 in the municipality of Murcia, 2 in Bullas, 1 in Archena, 1 in Ceutí and another in Molina de Segura. With these new canteens, the total number of canteens reaches 266 for more than 18,000 students, “canteens that will offer a healthy and balanced menu for students,” said the head of Education.