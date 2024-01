Friday, January 26, 2024, 00:35







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Garbage bags from private homes, debris from construction sites, beer cans, all types of plastics, glass and papers are some of the many waste that can be seen among the weeds in the abandoned lots on Peroniño Street, in the Barrio de la Concepción. . …

This content is exclusive for subscribers