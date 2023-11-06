NATO | Minister Häkkänen: We are going to send voluntary reservists to NATO’s standby forces

According to Häkkänen, the reservists’ participation would be voluntary, at least initially.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) says that in the future, Finland plans to enter forces consisting of voluntary reservists into NATO’s standby forces.

Häkkänen told about it on Monday in his speech at the opening of the 246th national defense course in Helsinki.

According to Häkkänen, the reservists’ participation would be voluntary, at least initially.

“It is clear, however, that even a voluntary reservist cannot opt ​​out of his troop’s exercises or operations after signing up for readiness,” Häkkänen said.

According to Häkkänen, the change requires amending the Conscription Act and ensuring that reservists’ readiness commitment is binding. The changes are to be ready by the beginning of 2025.

Finland must participate in NATO’s peacetime tasks already next year. According to Häkkänen, in the initial phase it would be appropriate to participate in naval and air force operations, as they have relatively more professional soldiers.